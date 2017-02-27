Oscars 2017 Viola Davis, "Suicide Squad," Mahershala Ali among winners [Live Updates]

Pulse Movies will be bringing you live updates of winners of the 89th Academy Awards happening today, Sunday, February 26, 2017.
It's almost time for The Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest night.
Pulse Movies will be bringing you live updates of the winners. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the evening's event for the first time.
The musical "La La Land" leads with 14 nominations, while "Arrival " ties in second place with "Moonlight" with eight nominations.
Other nominees include "Lion" and "Manchester By the Sea" with six Oscar nominations each.
Check out full list of winners below as they are announced.
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Suicide Squad
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
OJ: Made in America
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Documentary - Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Original Score
Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
'Audition - The Fools Who Dream' (La La Land)
'Can't Stop the Feeling' (Trolls)
'City of Stars' (La La Land)
'The Empty Chair' (Jim: The James Foley Story)
'How Far I'll Go' (Moana)
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story