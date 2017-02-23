Interested in a 3-day private stay at an exotic ranch, but can't afford it?

Simply enrol in a film school, get trained, land a film role in Hollywood, earn an Oscar nomination and stand a chance to receive a gift bag worth over six-figures.

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Academy Awards, while some celebrities will walk home as winners of Hollywood's biggest award statuette, others will receive a flamboyant gift bag.

A perk that comes with hosting and being in the run for an Oscars in major categories, the bags are delivered to the host and 26 lucky nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories.

In 2016, the ridiculously expensive bags totalled $200,000, and while 2017 is conspicuously less, it still totals to $100,000 - approximately 50 million naira in the Nigerian currency.

What exactly are in this insanely over the top bags? Check out 12 things that can be found in the Oscars gift bag.

1. Private Stay at a Northern California Ranch

2. A Private 3-Day Stay at Lost Coast Ranch worth $40,000

3. 3-Night Stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria for $5,000

4. Personal training sessions that cost $900

ALSO READ: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH OSCARS 2017 LIVE IN NIGERIA

5. A home automation system that cost $599

6. Gold and Diamond bracelet worth $595

7. Handbags worth $370-$395

8. Vapourizer worth $250

We want @LeoDiCaprioto to win an #Oscar this year, but we know he will be happy either way with our #vaporizer! https://t.co/CVoV3D5bLV — Haze Vaporizers (@HazeVape) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

9. Cellulite Massage Mat worth $99

10. A Casper mattress for both the nominee and their dog

11. A 10-year supply of foundation and moisturizer

12. Underarm patches that protect your shirts from sweat stains

13. A customized box of Crayola crayons

ALSO READ: WHY THE OSCARS IS STILL A DREAM FOR NOLLYWOOD [OPINION]

These lavish bags have not been part of the Oscars official festivities since 2006, after the Academy put an end to it due to scrutiny from the Internal Revenue Service over the high value of the goods.

However, Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based marketing firm has carried on the practice independently.

In 2016, the Academy filed a lawsuit against Distinctive Assets, seeking damages for trademark infringement claiming that the company deceives the public about its relationship with the Oscars.