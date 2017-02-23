Oscars 2017 This year's gift bag costs over N500M, here's what's in them

From expensive vacations to a 10-year supply of makeup, check out 13 items that can be found in the 2017 Oscars gift bag worth over 500 million naira.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oscars 2017 play

Oscars 2017

Motion Pictures with Chidumga Why an Oscar is still a dream for Nollywood
Oscars 2017 Denzel Washington, "La La Land," Viola Davis among nominees
Sundance Film festival goes green as VR makers aim to save the planet
Andrew Garfield Actor lost 40 pounds for religious drama "Silence"
Asghar Farhadi Iranian writer on war, peace and writing from the heart
Oscars 2017 When, where to watch 89th Academy Awards Live in Nigeria
Motion Pictures with Chidumga A great film isn't defined by awards, box office success, festival screenings
"The Young Pope" Jude Law is a dangerous pontiff in new trailer
Pulse List 10 romantic movies you should watch this Valentine's Day weekend
"Logan" Here's what the critics are saying

Interested in a 3-day private stay at an exotic ranch, but can't afford it?

Simply enrol in a film school, get trained, land a film role in Hollywood, earn an Oscar nomination and stand a chance to receive a gift bag worth over six-figures.

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Academy Awards, while some celebrities will walk home as winners of Hollywood's biggest award statuette, others will receive a flamboyant gift bag.

play Emma Watson at an Academy Award ceremony

A perk that comes with hosting and being in the run for an Oscars in major categories, the bags are delivered to the host and 26 lucky nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories.

In 2016, the ridiculously expensive bags totalled $200,000, and while 2017 is conspicuously less, it still totals to $100,000 - approximately 50 million naira in the Nigerian currency.

What exactly are in this insanely over the top bags? Check out 12 things that can be found in the Oscars gift bag.

play Items found in a gift bag (Getty)

1. Private Stay at a Northern California Ranch

2. A Private 3-Day Stay at Lost Coast Ranch worth $40,000

3. 3-Night Stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria for $5,000

4. Personal training sessions that cost $900

play Items found in a gift bag

ALSO READ: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH OSCARS 2017 LIVE IN NIGERIA

5. A home automation system that cost $599

6. Gold and Diamond bracelet worth $595

7. Handbags worth $370-$395

8. Vapourizer worth $250

 

9. Cellulite Massage Mat worth $99

10. A Casper mattress for both the nominee and their dog

11. A 10-year supply of foundation and moisturizer

play Items found in a gift bag (Getty)

12. Underarm patches that protect your shirts from sweat stains

13. A customized box of Crayola crayons

ALSO READ: WHY THE OSCARS IS STILL A DREAM FOR NOLLYWOOD [OPINION]

These lavish bags have not been part of the Oscars official festivities since 2006, after the Academy put an end to it due to scrutiny from the Internal Revenue Service over the high value of the goods.

However, Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based marketing firm has carried on the practice independently.

In 2016, the Academy filed a lawsuit against Distinctive Assets, seeking damages for trademark infringement claiming that the company deceives the public about its relationship with the Oscars.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Biggie nullifies nominationbullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 times Gifty owned the showbullet

Movies

Mr Ibu visits Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31
Soma and Gifty share a kiss
Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me" - Gifty on her strategy
 
Big Brother Naija Gifty explains her 'passion for power and fame'
Gifty doesn't know Banky W
Big Brother Naija 'Loudly asking TBoss about Banky W was part of my game plan' - Gifty