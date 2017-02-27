Oscars 2017 "Moonlight" wins best picture after Warren Beatty mistakenly gives award to "La La Land"

"Moonlight" has won the 2017 best picture award.

This was after Faye Dunaway mistakenly read out "La La Land" as the winner, and the cast and crew took to the stage and read their acceptance speeches.

Immediately, Warren Beatty, with whom Dunaway had presented the prize, returned to the stage to say their had called out the wrong winner.

 

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” said Beatty, explaining that they had been handed the envelope for Emma Stone’s La La Land" win.

"Moonlight" is a 2016 American drama film directed by Barry Jenkins, based on the play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue" by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

play Cast of La La Land mistakenly accept the award for best picture. (AP)

 

The movie beat "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Manchester by Sea," "Hidden Figures," "La La Land" and "Lion" to win the award.

The film stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali.

The movie also won Ali a best supporting actor award for his role as Juan in the movie.

