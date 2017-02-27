Oscars 2017 Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land"

Emma Stone beat Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep to win the 2017 Oscars Actress in a Leading Role.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emma Stone wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land" play

Emma Stone wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land"

(Getty Images )

Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis, "La La Land," "Hacksaw Ridge" among winners [updating]
Oscar 2017 Fun facts and figures of 89th Academy Awards
Oscars 2017 This year's gift bag costs over N50M, here's what's in them
"Logan" Here's what the critics are saying
Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Why an Oscar is still a dream for Nollywood
Oscars 5 things to watch at this year's bash
Spirit Awards 'Moonlight' wins 6 trophies a day ahead of Oscars
Oscars 2017 Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"

Emma Stone has won the 2017 Oscars Actress in a Leading Role.

The actress beat Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) to win the award for her role as Mia Dolan in the musical romantic comedy, "La La Land."

"A moment like this is a large confluence of luck and opportunity," the actress said while receiving her award.

... and Gosling and Stone tap-dance their way through Griffith Park at sunset in “La La Land.” play

... and Gosling and Stone tap-dance their way through Griffith Park at sunset in “La La Land.”

(Lionsgate)

 

ALSO: CHECK OUT FULL LIST OF OSCARS 2017 WINNERS

The musical stars Emma Watson alongside Ryan Gosling in lead roles, and follows a musician Sebastian, and an aspiring actress Mia, who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles.

Gosling who was nominated in the Best Actor category lost to Casey Affleck.

"La La Land" also earned the director Damien Chazelle a best director win.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housematesbullet

Movies

Cassey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
Oscars 2017 Casey Affleck wins Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"
Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"
Oscars 2017 Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"
Viola Davis at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight
Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"