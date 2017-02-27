Oscars 2017 Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land"

Emma Stone has won the 2017 Oscars Actress in a Leading Role.

The actress beat Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) to win the award for her role as Mia Dolan in the musical romantic comedy, "La La Land."

"A moment like this is a large confluence of luck and opportunity," the actress said while receiving her award.

ALSO: CHECK OUT FULL LIST OF OSCARS 2017 WINNERS

The musical stars Emma Watson alongside Ryan Gosling in lead roles, and follows a musician Sebastian, and an aspiring actress Mia, who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles.

Gosling who was nominated in the Best Actor category lost to Casey Affleck.

"La La Land" also earned the director Damien Chazelle a best director win.