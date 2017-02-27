Oscars 2017 Casey Affleck wins Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

Casey Affleck has won the lead actor Oscar for his role in “Manchester by the Sea” as Lee Chandler.

This is his first Academy Award. He was once nominated in 2008, for best supporting actor for “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”

The actor beat strong contenders Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

"Manchester by the Sea" stars the actor alongside Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, and Lucas Hedges.

The plot follows a man who looks after his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.