Oscars 2017 Casey Affleck wins Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

Casey Affleck beat Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Andrew Garfield to win the Best Actor in a Leading role.

  • Published:
Cassey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea play

Cassey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

(Getty Images )

Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
Oscars 2017 Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land"
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis, "La La Land," "Hacksaw Ridge" among winners [updating]
Oscar 2017 Fun facts and figures of 89th Academy Awards
Oscars 2017 This year's gift bag costs over N50M, here's what's in them
"Logan" Here's what the critics are saying
Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Why an Oscar is still a dream for Nollywood
Oscars 5 things to watch at this year's bash
Spirit Awards 'Moonlight' wins 6 trophies a day ahead of Oscars

Casey Affleck has won the lead actor Oscar for his role in “Manchester by the Sea” as Lee Chandler.

This is his first Academy Award. He was once nominated in 2008, for best supporting actor for “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”

play Casey Affleck wins 2017 Oscars Best Actor

 

The actor beat strong contenders Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

 

ALSO: CHECK OUT FULL LIST OF OSCARS 2017 WINNERS

"Manchester by the Sea" stars the actor alongside Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, and Lucas Hedges.

The plot follows a man who looks after his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party,...bullet

Movies

Emma Stone wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land"
Oscars 2017 Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land"
Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"
Oscars 2017 Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"
Viola Davis at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight
Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"