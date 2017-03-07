Osas Ighodara Ajibade "My discovery of acting helped me out of my low self esteem"

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, was recently a guest at Pulse Nigeria Studios.

During the exclusive interview, the actress spoke about the beauty of being an actress and having stage fright.

"Acting is one of the greatest opportunities that I have had in my life. I can't think of any other occupation that I would be doing if it wasn't acting, first," said Ajibade.

According to the actress who has entertained viewers on productions such as "Tinsel," and "Gbomo Gbomo Express," her discovery of acting helped her out low self esteem.

"My discovery of acting actually helped me out of my low self esteem when I was younger," she said.

"My parents put me through modelling school and through that I moved into acting, and then I realized a whole new world of expression and art, and being the best individual that I can be through art."

Expressing gratitude, the actress said, "I'm grateful to be an actress. It's not a small feat, it's not a small occupation. It is important to me because I'm able to connect with different walks of life."



"I remember growing up, I always wanted to be a figure skater, I wanted to be doctor, I wanted to be a lawyer. And I can be all that through acting."

"As I say that I'm an actor, I've been all of those different roles. I can say in my lifetime that I've been a doctor, I've been a lawyer."

"I've not yet been a figure skater. Please I need a role where I figure skate or Ice Skate, that would be amazing. But yeah, I get to bring different roles to life, and I'm sure every actor you meet will tell you the same; it's truly a blessing."

The actress who started her acting career on stage also spoke about having a stage fright.

"Every actor has some form of stage fright, but, if you love what you do, it doesn't mean anything. It's just part of the game."

At the Africa International Film Festival's Globe Awards which held on Saturday, November 19, 2016, the actress received a standing ovation for an outstanding Broadway performance alongside Adesua Etomi, Gideon Okeke, Arese Emokpae and more.