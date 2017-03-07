Osas Ighodara Ajibade "I'm grateful for those type of sterotypes, but I'm more than that"

Osas Ajibade talks to Pulse Nigeria about being stereotyped as 'the pretty girl' and finally getting to play something different within the last few months.

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, was recently a guest at Pulse Nigeria Studios.

During the exclusive interview, the actress spoke to Pulse Nigeria about a passion project she is yet to make.

She also spoke about being stereotyped as 'the pretty girl' and finally getting to play something different within the last few months.

"I'm keen to doing projects different from Osas," the actress said. "I'm always penned or cast as the pretty girl or the sophisticated. I'm grateful for those type of stereotypes, but I'm more than that.

"And just within the last few months, I was able to an action star in a movie which I'm very excited about. I can't wait. I'm really waiting for this action movie to come out because I've always wanted to be in an action movie, to be a heroine in this movie which will be coming out soon. I can't wait for everybody to see me in a different light."

The actress also spoke about her role in another upcoming movie, "Little Drops of Happy" where she plays a mentally depressed mother and wife.

"I was a bit afraid of doing that kind of role because I haven't gone through it personally and there wasn't any real experience to tap into," started Osas.

"But after I spoke to different people that have actually gone through it, after I had spoke to the psychiatrist that helped make the film, I was able to tap into that and bring to life that character."

"I am playing a mentally depressed person in one role and then I'm playing an action star in another. That's what I am. I'm an actor, I'm a diverse actor and I'm excited for people to see me."

Osas also spoke about roles that have changed her thinking in life in the video which can be watched below.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

