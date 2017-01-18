Omoni Oboli Filmmaker shares how Lagos area boys are messing up her shoot

"They broke bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key" - Omoni Oboli says Lagos Area Boys are messing up her shoot.
The actress took to social media to share her experience and appeal to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to do something about the situation.
According to the AMVCA nominee, she has settled the area boys everyday since she commenced shoot, but they have still fought her crew.
She mentioned that they broke bottle to stab her crew, and even seized her van key.
"#CurrentSituation I am totally fed up! Shooting in Lagos State is such a difficult experience. I've been settling area boys everyday yet they still fight us.
The other day, they broke a bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key. You have to settle different factions. I'm a tax paying citizen of Lagos State. As filmmakers, we pay taxes even on a loss.
Na beg we dey beg o @akinwunmiambode help us. We are fed up!!! So many people are getting paid on this set.
We are bringing commerce and boosting the economy. Pls help!!! My money is not for area boys! They think it's their birthright! It's indeed very sad!"
Omoni Oboli is currently on set of an unknown movie. Her upcoming star-studded movie "Okafor's Law" will make its debut in March.
The actress is popular for movies like "The Figurine," "Anchor Baby," "Wives on Strike," "Guilty Pleasures," "The First Lady," "Fifty" among others.