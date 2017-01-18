Omoni Oboli Filmmaker shares how Lagos area boys are messing up her shoot

Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli is not shooting at the moment because of Lagos State area boys.

The actress took to social media to share her experience and appeal to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to do something about the situation.

According to the AMVCA nominee, she has settled the area boys everyday since she commenced shoot, but they have still fought her crew.

She mentioned that they broke bottle to stab her crew, and even seized her van key.

ALSO READ: 9 BEST NOLLYWOOD ON-SCREEN FRIENDSHIPS

"#CurrentSituation I am totally fed up! Shooting in Lagos State is such a difficult experience. I've been settling area boys everyday yet they still fight us.

The other day, they broke a bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key. You have to settle different factions. I'm a tax paying citizen of Lagos State. As filmmakers, we pay taxes even on a loss.

Na beg we dey beg o @akinwunmiambode help us. We are fed up!!! So many people are getting paid on this set.

We are bringing commerce and boosting the economy. Pls help!!! My money is not for area boys! They think it's their birthright! It's indeed very sad!"

This is what is going on my set right now!!! Why can't I work on peace in Lagos? Someone should help me tell the go… https://t.co/N2LgAPNcZP — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I'm absolutely, totally fed up! Everywhere we shoot, we pay so much to settle area boys, still they disrupt our sho… https://t.co/rFrjMZaZd1 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pls rt till it gets to @AkinwunmiAmbode. I'm tired of shooting in Lagos! 2 days ago, they broke bottle to stab my c… https://t.co/1Nd1ks6Zwh — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Yes!!! @AkinwunmiAmbode I'm not shooting right now cos they won't let me. I've sent someone to call military person… https://t.co/RIx5Inh63Z — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pls help us filmmakers @AkinwunmiAmbode. We help the economy of this State. I'm on my knees. Fed up!!! I should be… https://t.co/qvk0LJ3GIB — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: 7 NOLLYWOOD ACTORS WHEN THEY STARTED VS NOW

Omoni Oboli is currently on set of an unknown movie. Her upcoming star-studded movie "Okafor's Law" will make its debut in March.

The actress is popular for movies like "The Figurine," "Anchor Baby," "Wives on Strike," "Guilty Pleasures," "The First Lady," "Fifty" among others.