"Ojukokoro (Greed)" which is one of the anticipated movies of 2017 will premiere in March.

A Dare Olaitan movie, "Ojukokoro" which screened at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival on Thursday, November 17, will premiere in cinemas on March 17, 2017.

Written and directed by Dare Olaitan, the movie is produced by Olufemi D Ogunsanwo, and features an ensemble cast of Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, Seun Ajayi , Linda Ejiofor, Somkele Idahalama, Ali Nuhu, Oyetoro Hafiz (Saka) ,Kayode Olaya ( Aderupoko) Emmanuel Ikubueze, Zanaib Balogun, Shawn Faqua, Kunle Remi, Gbolahan Olatunde (Bollylomo) and introducing Charles Etubiebi (93 Days).

The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

“Ojukokoro was inspired by the state of events in Nigeria during 2014 elections with the general state of greed in the nation due to the upcoming elections," Olaitan said.

"It is an ensemble cast movie that deals primarily with a heist which is an avenue that is rarely explored in Nollywood Cinema.

“From the conception to execution, the movie that took me three years to produce. I wrote the script when I was fresh from film school with little knowledge of how the Nigerian Film industry operates. It’s nice to finally have an end product after many years of dreaming and scheming,” he added.

With his first film, Dare Olaitan makes a major statement with Ojukokoro. Proper thriller. Major statement. #Ojukokoro — Chris Ihidero (@Chrisihidero)

@oludascribe @degyangs I heard about it at Afriff. Is it in Cinema. Will love to watch #Ojukokoro — Cletus Clement (@CletusClement)

@BabaAgba_ Congrats on #Ojukokoro. Man I read all the trends. You guys are dope! Where is @FemmyDFilms? — Kenneth Gyang (@degyangs)

According to the producer, "Ojukokoro" will be premiered at different locations before proceeding on a long cinema run across over 30 theatres in Nigeria.