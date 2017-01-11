AMC has released the official synopsis for second half of "The Walking Dead" season 7.

According to the synopsis, Rick and his group who were broken and forced under Negan's command in the first half of the season, are set for war against Negan in season 7B.

Synopsis

We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.

"TWD" pulled off its most violent episode yet in season 7 premiere "The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be," introducing the Saviors’ merciless leader, Negan, and killing off Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee) and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham Ford).

With the death of Glenn and Ford, nine survivors including Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Rosita, Carl, Maggie, Aaron Eugene and Sasha are left with the task of dealing with Negan.

On October 23, 2016, AMC renewed the show for its eighth season, which will premiere in late 2017 and will kick off with the 100th episode of the series.

The show's seventh season comprises of 16 episodes. The final eight will return in February 2017.