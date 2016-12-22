Home > Movies >

"Now You Know" :  Watch episode 7 of web series

"Now You Know" Watch episode 7 of web series

Starring Moyo Lawal alongside other Nollywood actors, "Now You Know" is a story that tests all you thought you once knew.

  • Published:

"Now You Know" Watch episode 6 of web series
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Will Big Brother Naija be successful or a flop?
"Akah Bants" Watch new episode featuring Bolanle Olukanni
"Akah Bants" "President Buhari said the First Lady belongs to his kitchen"
"Now You Know" Watch episode 2 of web series
"Akah Bants" Battle of the sexiest with Kenyan star Nick Mutuma, Chiagoziem
"On the Real" Here's what happened in episode 2 of web series
Motion Pictures with Chidumga It's ignorant to describe Nollywood movies as 'crap'
Queen Nwokoye Actress denies saying 'actresses sleep with producers to get roles'
"Discovery with Glory" 5 signs it maybe time to leave your day job

Pulse TV has released the seventh episode of the weekly web series "Now You Know."

Starring Moyo Lawal alongside other Nollywood actors, "Now You Know" is a story that tests all you thought you once knew.

play


ALSO: WATCH ADESUA ETOMI, WOLE OJO IN EMOTIONAL SHORT FILM "BRAVE"

About series:

"How did your valentine go?"

When an armed robber asks a victim at gun point how did her Valentine day celebration go, one can only guess the authenticity and intention of the robbery.

At the beginning you figured you knew it all. but as you progress you realize you didn't. And at the very end, you realize "Now You Know" a whole lot of things you didn't know.

A series about family, love, robbery and secrets, can a robbery be the end of family secrets or will the robbery be the end of a beautiful family.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Tinsel" Check out Twitter reactions to Angela Dede's deathbullet
2 Pulse List 2016 Top 10 Kannywood actors, actress of 2016bullet
3 "Dance to My Beat" See cast of movie in Christmas photo shootbullet

Movies

The Wedding Party official poster
"The Wedding Party" Movie will be on Netflix 'very soon'
"Jenifa's Diary"
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 9: "The Hustler"
"Fences" poster
Fences Family drama gets its big screen moment
Moments
"Moments" What are your thoughts on the woman being a breadwinner?