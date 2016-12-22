"Now You Know" :  Watch episode 7 of web series

Pulse TV has released the seventh episode of the weekly web series "Now You Know."

Starring Moyo Lawal alongside other Nollywood actors, "Now You Know" is a story that tests all you thought you once knew.



ALSO: WATCH ADESUA ETOMI, WOLE OJO IN EMOTIONAL SHORT FILM "BRAVE"

About series:

"How did your valentine go?"

When an armed robber asks a victim at gun point how did her Valentine day celebration go, one can only guess the authenticity and intention of the robbery.

At the beginning you figured you knew it all. but as you progress you realize you didn't. And at the very end, you realize "Now You Know" a whole lot of things you didn't know.

A series about family, love, robbery and secrets, can a robbery be the end of family secrets or will the robbery be the end of a beautiful family.