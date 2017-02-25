"Nolly Thursdays" Okey Uzoeshi, Beverly Naya meet fans at screening of "Something Wicked"

A new edition of GDC's Nolly Thursdays held on February 24, 2017 at the Genesis deluxe cinemas, Maryland mall.

Beverly Naya and fans at the screening of "Something Wicked" play Beverly Naya and fans at the screening of "Something Wicked"

Nolly Thursday Ramsey Nouah headlines Nollywood industry night

The 2017 edition of Nolly Thursday continued with the screening of "Something Wicked."

The event which held at Genesis Cinemas, Maryland, was attended by Okey Uzoeshi, Beverly Naya, Isioma Osaje, Tope Tedela among others.

Directed by Yemi Morafa, the psycho drama was released on February 17, 2017.

The film features Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Ivie Okujaye-Egboh, Adesua Etomi,  Beverly Naya and Okey Uzoeshi.Bisola Aiyeola, Omowunmi Dada, Timini Egbuson, Keira Hewatch, and Emem Ufot.

"Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

Nolly Thursdays airs on TrybeTv(GoTVngCh.97)  by 5:30pm and ONTV(UHF Ch.41, GoTV Ch.96) by 7:30pm.

For information on how to get a free Genesis Cinemas movie ticket for any movie, follow @PulseMovies247 on twitter.

"Something Wicked" is showing in cinemas nationwide.

