The 2017 edition of Nolly Thursday continued with the screening of "Something Wicked."

The event which held at Genesis Cinemas, Maryland, was attended by Okey Uzoeshi, Beverly Naya, Isioma Osaje, Tope Tedela among others.

Directed by Yemi Morafa, the psycho drama was released on February 17, 2017.

The film features Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Ivie Okujaye-Egboh, Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and Okey Uzoeshi.Bisola Aiyeola, Omowunmi Dada, Timini Egbuson, Keira Hewatch, and Emem Ufot.





"Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

"Something Wicked" is showing in cinemas nationwide.