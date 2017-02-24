"Nolly Thursdays" Okey Uzoeshi, Beverly Naya attend screening of "Something Wicked"

A new edition of GC's Nolly Thursdays held on February 24, 2017, with the special guest as Beverly Naya and Okey Uzoeshi.

  Published:
Okey Uzoeshi and Tope Tedela at Nolly Thursdays play

Okey Uzoeshi and Tope Tedela at Nolly Thursdays

The 2017 edition of Nolly Thursday continued with the screening of "Something Wicked."

The event which held at Genesis Cinemas, Maryland, was attended by Okey Uzoeshi, Beverly Naya, Isioma Osaje, Tope Tedela among others.

Directed by Yemi Morafa, the psycho drama was released on February 17, 2017.

The film features Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Ivie Okujaye-Egboh, Adesua Etomi,  Beverly Naya and Okey Uzoeshi.Bisola Aiyeola, Omowunmi Dada, Timini Egbuson, Keira Hewatch, and Emem Ufot.

Nolly Thursdays with Okey Uzoeshi and Beverly Naya play

Nolly Thursdays with Okey Uzoeshi and Beverly Naya


 

Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family's bond is tested when they are thrown in a life threatening situation and we see how easily misunderstandings lead to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get, in this game of life and death.

Nolly Thursdays with Okey Uzoeshi and Beverly Naya play

Nolly Thursdays with Okey Uzoeshi and Beverly Naya

 

Nolly Thursdays which has been described as the movie industry's Industry Night" for the Nigerian film industry, is geared towards promoting and celebrating Nollywood movies (old and new) in the cinema.

Nolly Thursdays airs on TrybeTv(GoTVngCh.97)  by 5:30pm and ONTV(UHF Ch.41, GoTV Ch.96) by 7:30pm.

For information on how to get a free Genesis Cinemas movie ticket for any film, follow @PulseMovies247 on twitter.

"Something Wicked" is showing in cinemas nationwide.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

