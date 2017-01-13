Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus, who is popular for her role in " Cry For Help" made her debut in the movie "The Voice."

On January 12, 2017, the actress took to her Instagram page to announce that the psychological thriller is officially available in the market.

She shared a poster with the caption, "Its finally out in the market, please get a copy and tell me what u think!."

The film is written and directed by Afe Olumowe and stars the actress alongside Kenneth Okolie, Betty Njoku-Olumowe, Larry Briggs, Edwards Fom and Daniel Lloyd.

Synopsis

Sandy (Nkiru Sylvanus) had been told by a stranger named Jeremiah (Larry Briggs) that she will die in 90 days.

To prove that she will truly die, he tells her three unusual events will precede her death. They all happened the way the stranger told her.

On the 90th day, another stranger named Solonzo (Kenneth Okolie) turns up and wants her money and may be her life. So he kidnaps her and holds her hostage until he could assess the 10 million naira check she had given him.

Would she have the wisdom to live with him and would he have the patience to keep her alive? It is just 5pm, they have till 12 midnight of the 90th day to decide that.

"The Voice" premiered on Sunday, July 13, 2014 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

In 2016, Nkiru Sylvanus was spotted on set of a Nollywood movie titled "Leela" alongside Chidi Mokeme and Lilian Afegbai.