"The Voice" Movie featuring Nkiru Sylvanus, Kenneth Okolie released on DVD

Produced by Nkiru Sylvanus, the psychological movie "The Voice" has made its debut on DVD.

  • Published:

Teaser Alert! Teaser Of Movie " Mummy Dearest"
Nkiru Sylvanus 5 things you should know about "Cry for Help" actress
"Sacred Tradition" Check out Chioma Chukwuka, Chiege Alisigwe, Chinyere Wilfred 11 years ago
Movie Premier Alert Niru Sylvanus, Kenneth Okolie & Daniel Lyold Set To Premiere "The Voice"
"Egg of Life" Check out Funke Akindele, Georgina Onuoha, Nkiru Sylvanus 13 years ago
Movie Alert Ramsey Noah In New Action Thriller " Tempting Fate"
In Photos! Nkiru Sylvanus Stuns in New Photo Shoot
New Movie Alert Think Like A Man Too Trailer Is Here!
Movie Alert Shirley Frimpong Manso's " Devil In The Detail" Set To Screen In Nigeria Cinemas Soon
Movie Alert Trailer Of Movie "Brave" ( Love Is Not Enough)

Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus, who is popular for her role in " Cry For Help" made her debut in the movie "The Voice."

On January 12, 2017, the actress took to her Instagram page to announce that the psychological thriller is officially available in the market.

She shared a poster with the caption, "Its finally out in the market, please get a copy and tell me what u think!."

The film is written and directed by Afe Olumowe and stars the actress alongside Kenneth Okolie, Betty Njoku-Olumowe, Larry Briggs, Edwards Fom and Daniel Lloyd.

"The Voice" produced by Nkiru Sylvanus play

"The Voice" produced by Nkiru Sylvanus

(Instagram )

ALSO READ: CHECK OUT NKIRU SYLVANUS, CHIOMA CHUKWUKA, CHIEGE ALISIGWE 13 YEARS AGO IN "EGG OF LIFE"

Synopsis

Sandy (Nkiru Sylvanus) had been told by a stranger named Jeremiah (Larry Briggs) that she will die in 90 days.

To prove that she will truly die, he tells her three unusual events will precede her death. They all happened the way the stranger told her.

On the 90th day, another stranger named Solonzo (Kenneth Okolie) turns up and wants her money and may be her life. So he kidnaps her and holds her hostage until he could assess the 10 million naira check she had given him.

Would she have the wisdom to live with him and would he have the patience to keep her alive? It is just 5pm, they have till 12 midnight of the 90th day to decide that.

Theatrical poster of movie " The Voice" play

Theatrical poster of movie " The Voice"

ALSO READ: 5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT NKIRU SYLVANUS

"The Voice" premiered on Sunday, July 13, 2014 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

In 2016, Nkiru Sylvanus was spotted on set of a Nollywood movie titled "Leela" alongside Chidi Mokeme and Lilian Afegbai.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Chioma Chukwuka Actress says most new generation actors lack moralsbullet
2 "Wedding Party," "Doctor Strange," "76" Top 10 highest-grossing movies...bullet
3 Gideon Okeke Actor says NFVCB should censor Chiwetalu Agu's...bullet

Movies

Fifty Shades Darker
"Fifty Shades Darker" Sexy, star-studded track list for sequel released
Skinny Girl in Transit
"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" A scandal is brewing in episode 6
 
Showing At The Cinemas "King Invincible," "76," "Hacksaw Ridge"
Victoria Inyama and Jim Iyke in "Love from Above"
"Love from Above" 8 photos from 2004 Nollywood movie