UK's tallest and popular for his role as Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones," Neil Fingleton died at the age of 36.
Born December 18, 1980, the basketball player-turned-actor suffered a heart failure on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Apart from his role in "Game of Thrones," Neil Fingleton also appeared in works including "Doctor Who," "X-Men: First Class", "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Jupiter Ascending."
A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page on Sunday read: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton Britain's Tallest man passed away on Saturday.