Neil Fingleton "Game of Thrones" actor passes away at 36

UK's tallest and popular for his role as Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones," Neil Fingleton died at the age of 36.

Neil Fingleton who played Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones," has passed away.

Born December 18, 1980, the basketball player-turned-actor suffered a heart failure on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Neil Fingleton

 

Apart from his role in "Game of Thrones," Neil Fingleton also appeared in works including "Doctor Who," "X-Men: First Class", "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Jupiter Ascending."

A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page on Sunday read: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton Britain's Tallest man passed away on Saturday.

 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

