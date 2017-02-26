Neil Fingleton who played Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones," has passed away.

Born December 18, 1980, the basketball player-turned-actor suffered a heart failure on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Apart from his role in "Game of Thrones," Neil Fingleton also appeared in works including "Doctor Who," "X-Men: First Class", "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Jupiter Ascending."

A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page on Sunday read: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton Britain's Tallest man passed away on Saturday.