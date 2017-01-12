Natalie Portman Actress says Ashton Kutcher was paid 3 times more in "No Strings Attached"

Speaking on salary disparity in Hollywood, Natalie Portman revealed that her "No Strings Attached" co-star received three times more than her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in "No Strings Attached" play

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in "No Strings Attached"

Golden Globes 2017 Hollywood parties at razzle-dazzle awards

In a new interview, Natalie Portman revealed that Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more for "No Strings Attached."

Speaking on the Hollywood gender pay gap controversy during an interview for her cover story with Marie Claire U.K., the actress revealed that she knew about the difference, but wasn't as pissed as she should have been.

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she said. His quotes was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more."

"I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy. Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar."

"In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

play

Reacting to Portman's interview, Kutcher took to Twitter to commend the actress for speaking out.

Kutcher has now voiced his support for Portman, taking to Twitter to commend her for speaking out on the pay gap.

“So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap," he wrote.

"No Strings Attached" is a 2011 romantic comedy which made nearly $150 million at the box office. The movie tells the story of lifelong friends Emma and Adam, who take their relationship to the next level by having sex.

