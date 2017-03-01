"MTV Shuga: Down South" Watch Nick Mutuma, Vanessa Mdee, Emmanuel Ikubese in 1st teaser for season 5

MTV "Shuga" is back for its fifth season with a teaser.

Titled "Down South," the season returns with Emmanuel Ikubese, Adesua Etomi, Vanessa Mdee, Thuso Mbedu, Mohau Mokoatle Cele, Jezriel Skei, Nick Mutuma and more.

Produced by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and MTV Base, "Shuga" focuses on relevant issues like stigma, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, gender based violence, first sex, and disclosure of HIV status. The show is watched by millions across the world.

"MTV Shuga: Down South" directed by Mmabatho Montsho, Thabang Moleya and Rea Rangaka, focuses on the issues faced by young South Africans, with young girls and women in particular occupying the focus, due to their vulnerability to pregnancy and HIV infection.

Shuga will premiere on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322)) and BET (DStv channel 129) and other terrestrial broadcasters and other MTV networks and third party broadcasters around the world from March 8, 2017.