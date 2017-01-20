"Moments" How to keep new year resolutions

On a new episode of "Moments," Michelle Dede, Bolanle Olukanni, Timini Egbuson and Ebube Nwagbo discuss how to keep new year resolutions.

  • Published:
Moments play

Moments

"Moments" Why is marriage so important? Dabota Lawson, Frank Donga, Toke Makinwa discuss
EbonyLife TV What do women want?
"Men's Corner" A rich Shrek vs broke Chris Hemsworth: what do women want?
"Moments" Is it still necessary to pay dowry in today's world? Bovi, Lepacious Bose, Toke Makinwa discuss
"Moments" Is romance without finance possible?
Pulse List 12 best Nollywood movie posters
"Moments" Should husbands discuss wills with wife? Watch hosts share views
Pulse List 7 most heartbreaking TV deaths

"Moments," a spin-off of "Moments with Mo," recently discussed "Nigerian wedding fever."

In an interesting new episode of show, Michelle Dede, Bolanle Olukanni, Timini Egbuson and Ebube Nwagbo discuss how to keep new year resolutions.

play Ebube Nwagbo on new episode of "Moments"

 

ALSO READ: IS ROMANCE WITHOUT FINANCE POSSIBLE

"Moments" is a show aimed at connecting more with audiences across the continent, as well as offer a much wider and more divergent platform for truly Pan-African conversations.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation?

What are some of the differences between what people expect in marriage and the reality of the institution?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "The Flash" Watch trailer for season 3 midseason premierebullet
2 Omoni Oboli Filmmaker shares how Lagos area boys are messing up her shootbullet
3 "Young Dreams" New series to premiere on Zee Worldbullet

Movies

"Bukas and Joints" Watch Olisa Adibua, Mike Ezuruonye, Osas Ighodaro in season 3 promo
Arrival
Showing At The Cinemas "Arrival," "Live By Night," "Hacksaw Ridge"
Poster for "5ive"
"5ive" Watch episode 12 of web series
Dolapo Oni on new episode of "So You Wanna Get Married"
"So You Want to Get Married" How to keep the fire burning in your marriage