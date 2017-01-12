The first trailer for "Urban Myths" which features Joseph Fiennes as the late king of Pop Michael Jackson has been described as disappointing by the Jacksons.

The decision to cast British actor Joseph Fiennes as the black legend, Michael Jackson in the upcoming TV film has been controversial since the project was announced.

"Urban Myths" is a film about MJ trying to escape New York City with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the tragic 9/11 events.

Previously titled "Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon," the film also features Stockard Channing as Taylor and Brian Cox as Brando.

Following the debut of the film's tailer on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson and his nephew Taj Jackson took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.

where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and rem…

it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my…

i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.

"Urban Myths" debuts January 19, 2017, on the U.K.'s Sky Arts.