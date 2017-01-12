The first trailer featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson has sparked angry responses from late King of Pop's family members.
The decision to cast British actor Joseph Fiennes as the black legend, Michael Jackson in the upcoming TV film has been controversial since the project was announced.
"Urban Myths" is a film about MJ trying to escape New York City with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the tragic 9/11 events.
ALSO READ: LIONSGATE APOLOGIZES FOR PREDOMINANT WHITE CAST IN "GODS OF EGYPT"
Previously titled "Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon," the film also features Stockard Channing as Taylor and Brian Cox as Brando.
Following the debut of the film's tailer on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson and his nephew Taj Jackson took to Twitter to express their disappointment.
ALSO READ: MATT DAMON REACTS TO "THE GREAT WALL" WHITEWASHING BACKLASH
"Urban Myths" debuts January 19, 2017, on the U.K.'s Sky Arts.