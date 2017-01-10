Meryl Streep Donald Trump, Piers Morgan, George Clooney react to Golden Globes speech

Reacting to Streep's speech, Donald Trump has called the actress "over-rated".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Actress Meryl Streep poses with The Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 8, 2017 play

Actress Meryl Streep poses with The Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 8, 2017

(AFP)

Meryl Streep Actor's golden globes speech
Trump President-elect not surprised by Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech
Golden Globes 2017 'La La Land' waltzes off with big win at awards
Golden Globes 2017 Tracee Ellis Ross is the 1st black woman to win best actress in a comedy in 35 years
Golden Globes Inside the enigmatic voting bloc
Golden Globes 2017 "The Crown" wins Best TV Series
BAFTA 2017 "La La Land," Meryl Streep, Moonlight among nominees
Viola Davis "HTGAWM" star receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

At the 2017 Golden Globe awards, Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award to call out the president-elect of the United States of America Donald Trump.

The award-winning actress condemned Trump for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015 and offered a politically charged speech.

 

Donald Trump reacted on Twitter; on Monday, January 9, 2017, he posted: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....

ALSO READ: President-elect not surprised by Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

American actor George Clooney showed his support for Streep while speaking to American entertainment magazine Us Weekly at the release of Netflix documentary short "The White Helmets" in London on Monday.

“I believe he said she's overrated? Well, I've always said that about Meryl. She's one of, if not the most, overrated actress of all time. She and I worked together and played husband and wife in [2009's] Fantastic Mr. Fox. Even as a female fox, she was overrated. I believe that". Clooney told the publication.

But seriously, aren't you supposed to be running the country?

Actor George Clooney answers questions during a press conference about corruption in South Sudan at the National Press Club on September 12, 2016 in Washington, DC play

Actor George Clooney answers questions during a press conference about corruption in South Sudan at the National Press Club on September 12, 2016 in Washington, DC

(Getty/AFP/File)

 

He also express his fears about the president-elect.

Look: I didn't vote for him, I don't support him and I don't think he's the right choice. But we have to hope that he doesn't destroy everything.

Meanwhile Piers Morgan called Streep’s speech hypocritical. In an article he wrote in the Daily Mail, the journalist acknowledged the actress was one of the greatest actresses in history at the same time stating that her anti-Trump speech was one of the worst performances of her career.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Golden Globes 2017 Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown,"...bullet
2 Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017bullet
3 Golden Globes 2017 Tracee Ellis Ross is the 1st black woman to win...bullet

Movies

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in new musical movie
"La La Land" 12 things you should know about musical drama leading awards season
La La Land leads BAFTA 2017
BAFTA 2017 "La La Land," Meryl Streep, Moonlight among nominees
Fake Ibaka Channel
Ibaka TV Streaming platform dissociates itself from fraudulent YouTube channel
Odunlade Adekola teams up with Ayo Mogaji, Ada Ameh for "A Million Baby"
"A Million Baby" Odunlade Adekola teams up with Ayo Mogaji, Ada Ameh for new comedy