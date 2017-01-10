Meryl Streep Donald Trump, Piers Morgan, George Clooney react to Golden Globes speech

At the 2017 Golden Globe awards, Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award to call out the president-elect of the United States of America Donald Trump.

The award-winning actress condemned Trump for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015 and offered a politically charged speech.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award.

Donald Trump reacted on Twitter; on Monday, January 9, 2017, he posted: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....”

American actor George Clooney showed his support for Streep while speaking to American entertainment magazine Us Weekly at the release of Netflix documentary short "The White Helmets" in London on Monday.

“I believe he said she's overrated? Well, I've always said that about Meryl. She's one of, if not the most, overrated actress of all time. She and I worked together and played husband and wife in [2009's] Fantastic Mr. Fox. Even as a female fox, she was overrated. I believe that". Clooney told the publication.

“But seriously, aren't you supposed to be running the country?”

He also express his fears about the president-elect.

“Look: I didn't vote for him, I don't support him and I don't think he's the right choice. But we have to hope that he doesn't destroy everything.”

Meanwhile Piers Morgan called Streep’s speech hypocritical. In an article he wrote in the Daily Mail, the journalist acknowledged the actress was one of the greatest actresses in history at the same time stating that her anti-Trump speech was one of the worst performances of her career.