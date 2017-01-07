Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Actress keeps mum concerning BON absence

The actress chose to stay quiet despite negative comments being circulated regarding her BON award absence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mercy Aigbe-Gentry in new photos play

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry in new photos

(misspetite)

Actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, has plead the fifth concerning why she was absent at the 2016 Best of Nollywood awards held on Sunday, December 10, 2016.

Gentry was expected to co-host the show alongside comedian, Okey Bakassi at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, Abia State, but the latter took all the responsibility due to her absence.

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry play

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry

(Instagram)

 

Reacting to the incident in a chat with Punch News' Saturday Beats, the actress said:

“I would not speak on why I was not at BON awards or why I did not host the event. I don’t care about what anybody says.

"If they say my spoken English is not fluent, that is their business. I do not speak fluently yet I have hosted various awards including the City People awards.

"People have watched my interviews on television and they listen to me speak on my social media accounts."

Mercy Aigbe for Prestige Cosmetics play

Mercy Aigbe for Prestige Cosmetics

(Press)

 

Her comments are coming at the back of assumptions that her absence was a deliberate attempt to cover up her deficiency in Spoken English.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

