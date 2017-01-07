Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Actress keeps mum concerning BON absence

Actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, has plead the fifth concerning why she was absent at the 2016 Best of Nollywood awards held on Sunday, December 10, 2016.

Gentry was expected to co-host the show alongside comedian, Okey Bakassi at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, Abia State, but the latter took all the responsibility due to her absence.

Reacting to the incident in a chat with Punch News' Saturday Beats, the actress said:

“I would not speak on why I was not at BON awards or why I did not host the event. I don’t care about what anybody says.

"If they say my spoken English is not fluent, that is their business. I do not speak fluently yet I have hosted various awards including the City People awards.

"People have watched my interviews on television and they listen to me speak on my social media accounts."

Her comments are coming at the back of assumptions that her absence was a deliberate attempt to cover up her deficiency in Spoken English.