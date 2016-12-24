Home > Movies >

Mahmood Ali Balogun :  Movie director says Nollywood has grown but can be better [Video]

Mahmood Ali Balogun Movie director says Nollywood has grown but can be better [Video]

While a guest on Channel's Sunrise, Mahmood Ali Balogun analyses the way forward for Nollywood.

  • Published:

"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses N66M in one week
"The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects
"Men's Corner" Why do women cheat?
"Tabi Sugbon" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Ebun Oloyede in comedy movie
"Justice League" Warner Bros. reveals full cast
Showing At The Cinemas "Assassin's Creed," "The Wedding Party," "Passengers"
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 10: "Video Vixen"
"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" Tiwa turns 30 in episode 4
Motion Pictures with Chidumga A great film isn't defined by awards, box office success, festival screenings
Pulse List 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017

Many will agree that the Nollywood of today is nothing like what we used to know, and for that, we can only be grateful.

At the same time, it's also common knowledge that Nollywood has a long way to go in the area of improvements.

ALSO READ: 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017

Mahmood Ali Balogun play

Mahmood Ali Balogun

(talkingdrumentertainment)

 

What's more, the top players in the game believe as much including the likes of movie producer, Mahmood Ali Balogun.

The veteran producer who was a guest on Channels' Sunrise said that although Nollywood has come a long way, it's distribution channels remains the biggest issues.

Balogun went on to analyse other ways the industry could develop to its status as the second largest movie industry in the world.

Watch the video clip for more.

Movie Director States Nollywood Has Evolved Over The Years But Can Do Better Pt 1

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 "Moments" What are your thoughts on the woman being a breadwinner?bullet
2 "The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share how they created their...bullet
3 "The Flash" Watch new trailer for season 3 midseason premierebullet

Movies

The Wedding Party official poster
"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses N66M in one week
Adesua Etomi and Banky W on set of "The Wedding party"
"The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects
Men's Corner
"Men's Corner" Why do women cheat?
Odunlade Adekola
"Tabi Sugbon" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Ebun Oloyede in comedy movie