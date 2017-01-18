Following the 2016 web series "This is It," Dolapo Adeleke is working on a new series titled "Entangled."

A romantic comedy, the upcoming series is written by Gene Adu, and stars Ini Dima Okojie as Mellisa, Eric Nwanso, Mawuli Gavor as Lenkan, Theresa Edem among others.

"Entangled" is produced and directed by Adeleke popularly known as Lowladee, who directed the 2014 short film "Brave."

In 2015, she produce "A Place Called Happy" which stars Blossom Chukwujekuw, Sika Osei, Kiki Omeili among others.

While most of her works don't boast of an A-List cast, Adeleke tells stories that are superb, relatable and applaudable.

Her last web series "This is It" follows the first year journey of the young clueless newlyweds Dede and Tomide, how they adjust living together, dealing with friends and a little drama.

The first season which came to an end on November 23, 2016, focused on the first six months of their marriage.