"Entangled" Lowladee is working on a new romantic comedy TV series

Dolapo Adeleke (Lowladee) who is popular for "Brave" and "This is it" is working on a new romantic comedy TV series, "Entangled."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mawuli Gavor and Ini Dima-Okojie on set of "Entangled" play

Mawuli Gavor and Ini Dima-Okojie on set of "Entangled"

Following the 2016 web series "This is It," Dolapo Adeleke is working on a new series titled "Entangled."

A romantic comedy, the upcoming series is written by Gene Adu, and stars Ini Dima Okojie as Mellisa, Eric Nwanso, Mawuli Gavor as Lenkan, Theresa Edem among others.

"Entangled" is produced and directed by Adeleke popularly known as Lowladee, who directed the 2014 short film "Brave."

play Ini Dima-Okojie on set of "Entangled"

 

In 2015, she produce "A Place Called Happy" which stars Blossom Chukwujekuw, Sika Osei, Kiki Omeili among others.

While most of her works don't boast of an A-List cast, Adeleke tells stories that are superb, relatable and applaudable.

play

 

Her last web series "This is It"  follows the first year journey of the young clueless newlyweds Dede and Tomide, how they adjust living together, dealing with friends and a little drama.

The first season which came to an end on November 23, 2016, focused on the first six months of their marriage.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

