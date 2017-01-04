Lola Unfiltered Manners and courtesy: How to communicate with people

On this episode of "Lola Unfiltered," Lola Adamson shares tips on how to properly communicate with people.

How does one communicate properly with people?

On this episode of "Lola Unfiltered," Lola Adamson talks about manners, courtesy and how to communicate with people.

"Too many people lack common courtesy, especially when they meet people for the very first time. It really wouldn't hurt to say hello, that's all i'm saying. Please share your thoughts and experiences below," she describes the episode.

Lola Unfiltered is a Vlog series where Lola  gets to share her opinion on various topics. She talks about anything and everything, except gossip.

From dealing with the drama of life to relationships, sex, personal hygiene for both men and women, what men and women do to annoy each other and so much more.

"Please feel free to share your thought and also let me know if there is any particular topic you would like me to talk about. I will be your voice," Lola states.

