Lola Unfiltered Is it okay for women to make the 1st move on a guy?

Is it okay for women to make the 1st move on a guy?

On this episode of "Lola Unfiltered," Lola Adamson discusses women taking the lead when it comes to dates and relationships.

"On this episode of Lola Unfiltered, i talk about women offering to pay on dates or when they hang out with their male friends and also women making the first move on a guy.



"In the world we live in today (especially Lagos), some men believe it is wrong for a woman to pay on dates or approach men. Watch to hear my views and do let me know what you guys think about this. Is it okay for women to pay? Is it okay for women to make the first move on a guy? Let me know your thoughts.," she describes the episode.

Lola Unfiltered is a Vlog series where Lola gets to share her opinion on various topics. She talks about anything and everything, except gossip.

From dealing with the drama of life to relationships, sex, personal hygiene for both men and women, what men and women do to annoy each other and so much more.

"Please feel free to share your thought and also let me know if there is any particular topic you would like me to talk about. I will be your voice," Lola states.