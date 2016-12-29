Home > Movies >

Lola Unfiltered :  How to clean up after sex

On this episode of "Lola Unfiltered," Lola Adamson talks about the need to clean up after sex for both men and women.

How do you clean up after sex?

She also talked a little bit about personal hygiene.

Lola Adamson play

Lola Adamson

 

Lola Unfiltered is a Vlog series where Lola  gets to share her opinion on various topics. She talks about anything and everything, except gossip.

From dealing with the drama of life to relationships, sex, personal hygiene for both men and women, what men and women do to annoy each other and so much more.

"Please feel free to share your thought and also let me know if there is any particular topic you would like me to talk about. I will be your voice," Lola states.

