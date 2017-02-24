It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.

1. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter

Synopsis: Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began - The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 1:25pm

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 12:30 PM, 5:00 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 7:40PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:50PM, 3:05PM, 5:10PM, 7:20PM, 9:20PM

2. "Hidden Figures"

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe

Synopsis: Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 3:30pm, 6:05pm, 8:30pm

Genesis Cinemas

Fri: 2:00 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:10 PM, 9:00 PM, 9:50 PM

Sat - Tue:2:00 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:10 PM, 8:00 PM, 9:50 PM

Wed & Thu: 2:00 PM, 4:30 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 3:20PM, 4:15PM, 7:45PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 4:30PM, 7:05PM, 9:30PM

3. "Assassin's Creed"

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

Synopsis: When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 2:40PM, 7:00PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 11:10PM

4. "Something Wicked"

Starring: Bisola Aiyeola, Omowunmi Dada, Timini Egbuson, Keira Hewatch, and Emem Ufot, Okey Uzoeshi, Adesua Etomi, Ivie Okujaye, Ireti Doyle

Synopsis: Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents.

Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family's bond is tested when they are thrown in a life threatening situation and we see how easily misunderstandings lead to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get, in this game of life and death.

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Fri - Tue: 2:50 PM, 7:20 PM, 9:30 PM

Wed & Thu: 2:50 PM, 7:20 PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Sunday -Thursday: 12:40PM, 4:40PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 4:40 PM, 8:00 PM, 10:10 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 11:00am

5. " Passengers"

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

Synopsis: A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:30PM, 4:50PM

6. "The Wedding Party"

Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba, Iretiola Doyle, Banky W, and Adesua Etom

Synopsis: Our love birds just want to tie the knot in peace, but will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 1:50 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:10 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 4:45pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 12:55PM, 9:15PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:10PM, 2:10PM, 4:10PM, 6:10PM, 8:10PM

7. Logan

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen

Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

1st - 2nd March (Wed & Thu): 7:10 PM, 8:15 PM,9:10 PM, 9:50 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Wednesday -Thursday: 3:25pm, 6:00pm, 7:20pm, 8:35pm

8. "Light Will Come"

Starring: Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Mercy Johnson Okojie

Synopsis: Light Will Come tells the story of Lukas (Hafiz Oyetoro) a bumbling and comical personal assistant to his chronic bachelor boss Raymond (Majid Michel).

Raymond’s parents have mandated him to get married and the desperate search together with Lukas to find the ideal wife his elite parents would approve of repeatedly goes wrong. Time’s running out on Raymond and he secretly engages the services of an escort agency who presents Jessica (Nuella Njubigbo Chikere) to pose before his parents as his fiancée but a fall out shatters the plan.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 10:30am, 12:30pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 2:20PM, 4:00PM, 7:10PM, 9:05PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:20PM, 2:00PM, 3:40PM, 5:20PM, 7:10PM 8:50PM

9. Underworld

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver

Synopsis: Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 11:20am, 12:15pm

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Fri - Tue: 12:30 PM, 2:40 PM, 4:50 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:20 PM, 9:10 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:30 PM, 2:40 PM, 4:50 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:20 PM, 9:30 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 3:20pm, 5:15pm, 7:05pm, 9:00pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 2:15PM, 5:20PM, 7:05PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 1:00PM, 3:00PM, 5:00PM, 7:00PM, 9:00PM

11. Collateral Beauty

Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet

Synopsis: Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday - 6:00PM

Saturday - Thursday: 6:00PM, 8:00PM

12. " American Driver"

Starring: AY Makun, Nadia Buari, Emma Nyra, Evan King, Anita Chris

Synopsis: An exuberant, adventurous young, white American man in search of a job lands himself a driver’s job of transporting African films stars coming to America for an award show in this extremely funny comedy.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Fri : 4:50 pm, 6:50 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:50 pm

Sat - Thu: 4:50 pm, 6:50 pm, 8:50 pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 12:55PM, 5:45PM, 9:00PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 1:20pm, 3:05pm, 4:55pm, 6:40pm, 8:25pm

13. " Live By Night"

Starring: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson

Synopsis: A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the Prohibition era, facing off against the competition and the Ku Klux Klan.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 10:40AM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 1:00pm

14. "Lego Batman"

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson

Synopsis: : Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:30 PM, 2:40 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 12:20PM, 3:15PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:00PM, 2:00PM, 4:00PM

15. "Hire A Man"

Starring: Enyinna Nwigwe, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Bayray Mc Nwizu, Keppy Ekpeyong, Shaffy Bello and Daniel Lloyd.

Synopsis: The movie was directed by Desmond Elliot (who also plays a role in the movie) and tells the story of a young lady who hires a man to pose as her fiancé at a family event, after her younger sister’s engagement.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 1:15PM, 5:00PM, 20:50PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 2:40PM, 6:40PM, 8:40PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 2:30pm, 6:45pm, 9:00pm

16. "The Guest"

Starring: Somkele Idalamah, Chamberlain Okoro, Chika Chukwu, Neville osai, Omolola Ojo, Florence Paul, Jeremiah Etukudo

Synopsis: 'The Guest' is the story of a passionless but dedicated and faithful couple who take in an old friend. An affair soon begins between the husband and the friend, but when she starts to kill off members of his household who stand in the way of her getting what she wants, the couple realize that they have it all in each other and that their family is worth fighting for.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 7:00PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 2:20PM, 6:30PM, 8:30PM