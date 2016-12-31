“Light Will Come” :  Watch Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Mercy Johnson Okojie, more in new movie

Tchidi Chikere's new movie, "Light Will Come" is a romantic comedy written and directed by the multiple award-winning director.

With Nollywood's finest comedy actors such as Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Eniola Badmus, Ada Ameh and Mercy Johnson Okojie, on board for this classic, this movie is bound to leave you in stitches.

The trailer points to just how hilarious this movie is set to be and will leave you laughing into the new year.

The movie is set for cinema release on February 17th 2017.

Watch the trailer below.