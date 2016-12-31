Home > Movies >

"Light Will Come" :  Watch Majid Michel, Hafiz "Saka" Oyetoro, Mercy Johnson Okojie, more in new movie

“Light Will Come” Watch Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Mercy Johnson Okojie, more in new movie

Tchidi Chikere drops another comic classic featuring Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Mercy Johnson Okojie and more.

Tchidi Chikere's new movie, "Light Will Come" is a romantic comedy written and directed by the multiple award-winning director.

With Nollywood's finest comedy actors such as Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Eniola Badmus, Ada Ameh and Mercy Johnson Okojie, on board for this classic, this movie is bound to leave you in stitches.

The trailer points to just how hilarious this movie is set to be and will leave you laughing into the new year.

The movie is set for cinema release on February 17th 2017.

Watch the trailer below.

LIGHT WILL COME Movie Official Trailer

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
