Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly: Watch episode 76

Sisi Yemmie has released a new episode of her weekly vlog.

In the 76th episode, Sisi Yemmie shares her experience at South African Tourism Soiree, a friends party and a party where Tito learned a vital life lesson.

"Hello family! Here's your weekly dose of our documentation of Life in Lagos. I'm dreaming of a new car, say amen for me. The week started off slow but it picked up by midweek.

I attended South African Tourism Soiree, and a friends party on the weekend, in that party my toddler Tito learned a vital life lesson! LOL. What a boy! We attended City Of David (Pst Tonye Cole celebrated his 50th birthday)." - she describes the episode.

Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.