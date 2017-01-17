Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly: Watch episode 76

Toddler learns vital lesson in episode 76 of Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly.
In the 76th episode, Sisi Yemmie shares her experience at South African Tourism Soiree, a friends party and a party where Tito learned a vital life lesson.
"Hello family! Here's your weekly dose of our documentation of Life in Lagos. I'm dreaming of a new car, say amen for me. The week started off slow but it picked up by midweek.
I attended South African Tourism Soiree, and a friends party on the weekend, in that party my toddler Tito learned a vital life lesson! LOL. What a boy! We attended City Of David (Pst Tonye Cole celebrated his 50th birthday)." - she describes the episode.
Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.