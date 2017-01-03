Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 74: Born on New Years Day

Sisi Yemmie has released a new episode of her weekly vlog.

The 74th episode of the Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly vlog is titled "Born on New Years Day ."

"Happy New Year!!!! We bless God for a brilliant 2016 and an even better 2017! How did you usher in the New Year? Our festivities for Christmas and New Year in Lagos has been on "chill mode"... is it the recession ni? LOL. If you want to see the process of a Yoruba introduction ceremony and small owambe then you will love this vlog."

"Bobo was born on New Years Day, thank you for all the sweet messages you sent on instagram and snapchat (sisiyemmie). We are thinking of creating a new intro since we've been getting requests to update it...if you anyone who can help or you have ideas, let us know! " - she describes the episode.

Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.