Home > Movies >

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly :  Watch episode 73: Christmas is for the children

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 73: Christmas is for the children

The 73rd episode of the Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly vlog is titled " Christmas is for the children ."

  • Published:

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly "It's more blessed to give"
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly How to make your spouse love you more
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly "MTV MAMA'S 2016, Soweto, shopping" - episode 67
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 53 titled "From Nigeria to South Africa"
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Change is everywhere in 61st episode
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 58
Sisi Yemmie "Is this "sister, aunty" thing taking it too far?"
Youtube 10 Top Nigerian beauty bloggers to subscribe to
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch throwback episode of vlog
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 48 "The 7th reason to love Warri"

Sisi Yemmie has released a new episode of her weekly vlog.

The 73rd episode of the Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly vlog is titled " Christmas is for the children ."

SisiWeekly play

SisiWeekly

 

ALSO READ: HOW TO MAKE YOUR SPOUSE LOVE YOU

"This is how we spent Christmas this year, 2016. Growing up as a child I was always so excited about Christmas-I looked up to my parents to create the perfect Christmas...as I grew older I realised that being an adult comes with responsibilities. Now I'm a parent,  I have to make Christmas a fun, memorable time for my little one. These are the times he will remember and hopefully always cherish. I spent Christmas thinking about the circle of life. " - she describes the episode.

Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her...bullet
2 Funke Akindele, Lolo1 'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new bestiesbullet
3 Views From The Fu'ad What can Nollywood learn from Tonto Dikeh's...bullet

Movies

Debbie Reynold
Debbie Reynolds Actress and Carrie Fisher's mum passes away a day after daughter's death
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Actress and BET settle "Being Mary Jane" lawsuit, series to return in January
The Wedding Party in Ghana
"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy heads to cinemas in Ghana
Hire a Man
"Hire A Man" Romantic comedy gets new 2017 release date