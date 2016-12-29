Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly :  Watch episode 73: Christmas is for the children

The 73rd episode of the Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly vlog is titled " Christmas is for the children ."
"This is how we spent Christmas this year, 2016. Growing up as a child I was always so excited about Christmas-I looked up to my parents to create the perfect Christmas...as I grew older I realised that being an adult comes with responsibilities. Now I'm a parent, I have to make Christmas a fun, memorable time for my little one. These are the times he will remember and hopefully always cherish. I spent Christmas thinking about the circle of life. " - she describes the episode.
Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.
