"Life 101" TV series premieres in Lagos [photos]

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, EbonyLife TV premiered its new TV series, "Life 101."

The event which held at Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki, was attended by Mo Abudu, the cast and crew of the series, among others.

"Life 101" is a TV series from Ebony Life TV, which inspires and celebrates the “can-do” spirit and attitude that defines every day Nigerian.

The series which premieres on March 8, 2017, on EbonyLife TV, stars Ben Lugo Touitou, Emeka Emmanuel Nwagbaraocha, Patrick Fakoya, Paulette Crystal, Pearl Waturuocha, Oghenetega Olose among others.