"Life 101" TV series premieres in Lagos [photos]

After several auditions that rocked major cities in Nigeria, the successful participants that made the Final Cast list for Life 101 TV series has been released.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, EbonyLife TV premiered its new TV series, "Life 101."

The event which held at Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki, was attended by Mo Abudu, the cast and crew of the series, among others.

"Life 101" is a TV series from Ebony Life TV, which inspires and celebrates the “can-do” spirit and attitude that defines every day Nigerian.

The series which premieres on March 8, 2017, on EbonyLife TV, stars Ben Lugo Touitou, Emeka Emmanuel Nwagbaraocha, Patrick Fakoya, Paulette Crystal, Pearl Waturuocha, Oghenetega Olose among others.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

