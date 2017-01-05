A new trailer has been released for the Oscar frontrunner American romantic comedy "La La Land."

The new trailer features John Legend's 'Start a Fire' song.

The movie which tells the story of Mia an aspiring actress, and Sebastian a dedicated jazz musician, stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in lead roles.

It also stars J. K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Rosemarie DeWitt and Meagen Fay.

Plot

In the heart of Los Angeles, aspiring actress Mia serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions while dedicated jazz musician Sebastian plays in dingy bars in order to scrape by. The two meet and fall in love, but, as success mounts, the dreams they worked so hard to maintain threaten to rip them apart.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the movie premieres on December 2, 2016.