Everyone is talking about "La La Land," a musical comedy tipped to win big at the Oscars next Month, February.

"La La Land" is a critically acclaimed movie which is already leading as awards season gets underway.

Pulse Movies has put together 12 things you should know about the musical comedy-drama.

1. Apart from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the movie also stars John Legend, J.K. Simmons, Rosemarie DeWitt and Finn Wittrock.

2. The 2016 American romantic musical comedy-drama film is written and directed by Damien Chazelle.

3. Against a production budget of $30 million, the movie which has received positive reviews, has grossed $85 million worldwide.

ALSO READ: "THE CROWN" WINS BEST TV SERIES AT THE 2017 GOLDEN GLOBES AWARD

4. The film set a record for the most Golden Globes won by a film with seven: B est Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Actor for Gosling, Best Actress for Stone, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Original Song ("City of Stars").

5. "La La Land" was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the top ten films of 2016.

6. It won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Picture.

ALSO READ: TRACEE ELLIS ROSS IS THE 1ST BLACK WOMAN TO WIN GOLDEN GLOBES BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY IN 35 YEARS

7. "La La Land" had its world premiere as the Venice Film Festival's opening night film on August 31, 2016, and has since screened at several festivals.

8. "La La Land" leads the 2017 BAFTA nominations with 11 nods in categories including the Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Best Director and Original Screenplay.

9. The plot follows a musician Sebastian, and an aspiring actress Mia, who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles.

10. The film's title is a reference both to a nickname for the city of Los Angeles and to the idiom for being out of touch with reality.

11. The 31-year-old director of the movie is the youngest to ever win the best director Golden Globe award.

12. Damien Chazelle who had worked with Miles Teller in his acclaimed 2014 movie "Whiplash," had originally cast Teller and Emma Watson as Sebastian and Mia.