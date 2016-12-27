Home > Movies >

'Krystn Enem Show' :  Simi discusses music, life, love on episode 2 of show

Krystn Enem sits with X3M Music artiste Simi on this episode of Krystn Enem Show (KES).

On the episode, Simi shares her philosophy on collaborations, which she believes should hinge on chemistry and not just the good intent to support a fellow artiste.

The duo also discuss personal subjects such as love and relationships. Simi subtly hints on her relationship status and the identity of the subject of her love interest. She goes on to share character traits she looks out for in a partner.

Krystn Enem Show is a video magazine talk show that sees the host, Krystn Enem, interview some of the biggest personalities making the headlines in the entertainment space.

Krystn hopes to inspire the youth by showing them that the personas behind some of their favorite entertainment brands, are humans and have had to overcome challenges to attain success.

Krystn Enem is a Lawyer, Creative Entrepreneur, Talk Show Host and Media Personality. She is Creative Head of Glaim Concepts; a media company launched in 2010 and which went productive in 2014.

It's debut offering, the Krystn Enem Show, aired on Africa Magic and Planet TV. In 2016, Krystn entered into a digital publishing agreement with Pulse TV to distribute her show in the digital space.

For enquiries, send a mail to thekrystnenem@gmail.com​. Follow Krystn Enem on Social media: @Krystnenem on all platforms.

Watch the show @ www.youtube.com/pulsenigeria​ or visit ​ www.pulse.ng​ ​ for latest episodes.

