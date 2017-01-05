"King Invincible" Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade attend premiere

"King Invincible" tells the story of a handsome warlord, who is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him.

King Invincible Movie Premiere play Gabriel Afolayan

On Wednesday, January 4, 2017, Femi Adisa's epic movie, "King Invincible" premiered.

The premiere which held at the Film House IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by actors including Gabriel Afolayan, Tope Tedela, Omawunmi Dada, Mike Adbul, Toyin Alausa, Segun Dada, Adunni Ade, Wale Ojo, Judith Audu, Ijeoma Agu among others.

"King Invincible" stars Gabriel Afolayan, Tope Tedela, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Adbul, Toyin Alausa, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Dada among others.

King Invincible Movie Premiere play Tope Tedela

King Invincible Movie Premiere play Adunni Ade

 

About film

King Invincible is a Nigerian epic film that tells a sprawling tale of love and war. A handsome warlord, Taari (Tope Tedela) is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.

The plot thickens when he discovers that the prince of the village, Adetiba (Gabriel Afolayan) will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting the cure he desperately needs. Meanwhile, princess Morenike (Omowunmi Dada) who is desperately in love with Taari, goes against her brother and goes beyond limits to get the cure for her betroth.

King Invincible Movie Premiere play Femi Adisa

King Invincible Movie Premiere play Omowunmi Dada

"King Invincible" is nominated for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in the best costume category.

The movie debuts in cinemas on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Chidumga Izuzu

