"King Invincible" :  Movie featuring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel to premiere in January

"King Invincible" Movie featuring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel to premiere in January

"King Invincible" tells the story of a handsome warlord, who is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him.

  Published:
Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie play

Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie

(Instagram)

Femi Adisa's epic mvie, "King Invincible," will premiere on January 6, 2017.

The upcoming movie stars Gabriel Afolayan, Tope Tedela, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Adbul, Toyin Alausa, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Dada among others.

King Invincible-Nollywood play

Official poster of "King Invincible"

(Instagram )

About film

King Invincible is a Nigerian epic film that tells a sprawling tale of love and war. A handsome warlord, Taari (Tope Tedela) is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.

The plot thickens when he discovers that the prince of the village, Adetiba (Gabriel Afolayan) will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting the cure he desperately needs. Meanwhile, princess Morenike (Omowunmi Dada) who is desperately in love with Taari, goes against her brother and goes beyond limits to get the cure for her betroth.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Gabriel Afolayan described the movie as one of his favourite movies.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

