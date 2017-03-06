On Saturday, a video of Kemen sexually touching TBoss without her consent while she was asleep went viral, and on Sunday, he was disqualified from Big Brother Naija for sexual misconduct.

While he was leaving the house, Kemen told his fellow housemates that he had done nothing wrong. Surprisingly, Kemen isn't the only person who sees nothing wrong with groping without consent.

https://t.co/mWOq6lrBtu RT @iykeboss: Can someone please post a video of what happened between kemen and tboss #Bbnaija — Cħoose_Ur_Poison☻ (@JossyRebeLs) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

While some Nigerians condemned his actions on various social media platforms, others implied that TBoss had given him the 'green light' and therefore deserved to be molested while she was asleep and unfit to give consent.

One would think that no sane person would argue with the principle that any sexual act without consent is an offence and should be severely punished. It is appalling to think that there are still persons who think that for some reason, a victim of non-consensual sex deserves it.

Kemen aka Mr. PhiLIPS has been disqualified and evicted . Tboss fans I hail una #BBNaija #BBNaija2017 https://t.co/2dYG5tTBhs — OlaSunKanMi A. Ojo (@SmilesParker) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It shouldn't be difficult to understand that before you have sex with anyone, it is important to make sure that they are genuinely up for it.. This goes for men and women.

Really, that shouldn't be hard. But following the reactions to Kemen's eviction on the social media community, it is apparent that most Nigerians find it difficult to understand the meaning of the concept of Consent.

Kemen mean face when Tboss and Jon was in a hot romance... chai #BBNaija https://t.co/L7r3nAMA5x — iTunes (@iTunes0090) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The thought of people cooking up excuses to justify Kemen's action is appalling. Little wonder rape is still justified by some, and rape victims blamed for instigating the act.

Two nights before Kemen made his unwanted move, Tboss had asked him for a massage which he obliged. After the massage session, he automatically assumed that she would want more than a massage, so he decided to sneak into her space and into her pants.

This happened just 2 nights ago, where Tboss asked Kemen to massage her! She was almost naked #BBNaija https://t.co/A8xSvDaIRE — Lisandrosilver (@Olla61879881) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

TBoss being social with Kemen does not automatically indicate interest in sex. TBoss flirting with Kemen doesn't even convey consent to sex. TBoss sharing a bed with Kemen is no invitation for him to get into her pants.

Consent is not assumed. One's dressing or behaviour doesn't reflect consent. Consent is a clear 'Yes.'

You don't kiss or grope someone because they have given a 'green light,' winked at you or won sexy outfits. You don't assume that a person is interested in you because they have been extra nice to you. If you think you have been given the green light, then ask for more. Ask for sex.

This must be the moment when Kemen decided he wasn't going to let TBoss sleep in peace #BBNaija https://t.co/QVBLDWTazn — Anderson (@LazyWrita) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In a scene from Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge," Desmond kissed Dorothy after a date night because he thought she wouldn't mind. The reward for his kiss was a slap from her. A surprised Desmond asked "I thought you wanted it?" and Dorothy replied, "Maybe if you had asked."

Asking is everything. Consent is key. You don't assume. You don't make unwanted moves. There's nothing romantic about non-consensual moves.

Never make a move on a person who hasn't given his/her consent, and during a sexual act, if you're told no, you must always believe and stop.

To all you feminist dragging Kemen on consent and whatnot, where were you when Debbie did this? #BBNaija https://t.co/SEDm7UA2Bo — Ogbonna Jnr. (@ogbo_sammy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Kemen's disqualification led to debate about Debbie-Rise, who once kissed Bassey while he slept. The fact that she is still in the game doesn't take away how wrong her actions were. It is also not a reason to describe Kemen's disqualification as unjust.

Truth is, gender and personality played a role in the dismissal of Debbie-Rise's action by the viewers. She wasn't seen as a threat to Bassey, instead, her stolen kiss was considered romantic by viewers who are rooting for a relationship between the two housemates.

Debbie-Rise 'sexually harassing' Bassey shouldn't be an excuse or justification for Kemen's actions. It shouldn't even be a topic. Tboss constantly flaunting her pierced boobs shouldn't be an excuse for Kemen's actions. There should be no excuse, and it is unfortunate that there are people constantly creating excuses for perverts and rapists.

After all said and done, there are lessons to be learnt from Kemen; consent is key, silence isn't consent, 'yes' is the only consent you need.