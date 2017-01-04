"Keji" Watch Saidi Balogun, Liz Da Silva, Richardo Agboh in indigenous movie

"Keji" is the Story of a Lady who met a replica of herself when she was declared wanted by the Police for Armed Robbery.

  • Published:

"Wuraola" Watch Jaiye Kuti, Akin Lewis in movie
"Jaleyemi" Watch Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri in movie
"Jaja The Great" Watch Segun Arinze, Ebube Nwagbo, Harry B. Anyanwu in movie
"Dupe Ti E" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Mide Abiodun, Afeez Abiodun in movie
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Not every movie deserves a theatrical release
"Ika Kan" Watch Ibrahim Chatta, Biodun Okeowo, Jaiye Kuti in movie
"Bosehun Kope" Watch Yinka Quadri, Niyi Johnson, Biodun Okeowu in movie
Pulse List 7 most heartbreaking TV deaths
"Iya Ibadan" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Niyi Adeniyi, Helen Paul in new movie

Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released the second part to the indigenous drama, "Jaleyemi"".

Produced by Tomiwa Sholoye, the movie stars Saidi Balogun, Liz Da Silva, Ibrahim Yakeen, Richardo Agboh, Rasaq Owooniran among others.

About movie

"Keji" is the Story of a Lady who saw an exact replica of herself when she was declared wanted by the Police for Armed Robbery. Her twin was born mysteriously by another Mother.

Yoruba movie "Keji" play

Yoruba movie "Keji"

 

ALSO: WATCH FUNKE AKINDELE IN NEW MUSICAL DRAMA SERIES "INDUSTREET".

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is deadbullet
2 Lola Unfiltered How to keep a clean vaginabullet
3 Pulse List 33 reasons you are most likely to have an entertaining 2017bullet

Movies

Dorcas Shola Fapson
Dorcas Shola Fapson 50 random facts about "Shuga" actress, 5 reasons to love her
Reda Kateb stars in "Django", the biopic of Django Reinhardt, a virtuoso guitarist and composer who shot to global renown with his delicate melodies
Berlin Film Festival 'Django' biopic to open at event
Marcy Dolapo Oni
"So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to be 'just friends' with your ex?
Toyin Majekodunmi
Toyin Majekodunmi Burial details of "Iya Kike" released