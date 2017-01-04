Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released the second part to the indigenous drama, "Jaleyemi"".

Produced by Tomiwa Sholoye, the movie stars Saidi Balogun, Liz Da Silva, Ibrahim Yakeen, Richardo Agboh, Rasaq Owooniran among others.

About movie

"Keji" is the Story of a Lady who saw an exact replica of herself when she was declared wanted by the Police for Armed Robbery. Her twin was born mysteriously by another Mother.

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.