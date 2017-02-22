Kannywood Northern Nigerian film industry visits Moroccan media and entertainment industry

The Northern Nigerian Film Industry, Kannywood, are on a visit to the Morocco Film Industry.

The Kingdom of Morocco recently invited the Northern Nigerian Film Industry, Kannywood, to the Kingdom as part of its Africa integration strategy and to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.

The Morocco Film Industry and Kannywood have common areas of similarities and synergies. The two industries already share a lot of cultural similarities most especially in terms of religion, tradition and heritage.

The relationship when fully conceived will avail Kannywood the opportunity to learn from the Moroccan Film Industry, collaborate, co-produce and assess industry challenges with the aim of providing assistance to these challenges.

Ali Nuhu and other Kannywood stars visit Moroccan media and entertainment industry play

Ali Nuhu and other Kannywood stars visit Moroccan media and entertainment industry

 

ALSO READ: Evolution of The Nigerian Film Industry

The visit is an outcome of the recent visit to Nigeria by King Mohammed VI of Morocco and was conceived by the Chairman, Nigeria - Morocco Partnership and Collaboration round-table, and Jigawa State Governor Alh. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, with the support of the Kingdom of Morocco Embassy and the OCP Foundation.

The delegation since its arrival has met with a number of Moroccan industry stakeholders such as The Secretary General (Minister), Ministry of Communication, President of the African Film Festival Khouribga, Management of the Centre Cinematographique Marocain, General Manager of the Institute of Audiovisual and Film Professions and Management of the International Film Festival Marrakech.

The delegation in the next couple of days will also visit CInestudio Casablanca, 2M, Marrakech and a number of studio lots in Ouarzazate.

