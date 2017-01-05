Jude Chukwuka One thing you probably don't know about actor's role in "King Invincible"

Jude Chukwuka played the role of "The Wise Man" in the upcoming epic movie "King Invincible."

  Published:

Jude Chukwuka who is popular for shows like "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "The Governor" plays the role of "The Wise Man" in Femi Adisa's "King Invincible."

His character as The Wise One involved speaking Yoruba and making several incantations in the native language.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie, Adisa revealed that Chukwuka who is Igbo learnt how to speak Yoruba for the movie.

Adisa explained that the actor got the role because his look fitted the character. "We got a consultant to teach him Yoruba because I liked the look. He looked the part," said Adisa.

About film

King Invincible is a Nigerian epic film that tells a sprawling tale of love and war. A handsome warlord, Taari (Tope Tedela) is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.

The plot thickens when he discovers that the prince of the village, Adetiba (Gabriel Afolayan) will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting the cure he desperately needs. Meanwhile, princess Morenike (Omowunmi Dada) who is desperately in love with Taari, goes against her brother and goes beyond limits to get the cure for her betroth.

"King Invincible" stars the actor alongside Gabriel Afolayan, Tope Tedela, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Adbul, Toyin Alausa, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Dada among others.

"King Invincible" is nominated for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in the best costume category.

The movie which debuts in cinemas on Friday, January 6, 2017, premiered on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

