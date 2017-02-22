It’s Bond James Bond on DStv pop-up channel

James Bond, the savviest super spy will infiltrate the homes of DStv Premium customers, and keep them spellbound for two weeks.

  Published:
From 23 February until 5 March, M-Net Movies will be screening every single Bond film ever made - from 1962’s vintage Dr No to the latest explosive big-budget blockbuster Spectre (2015).

So make sure you stay connected to DStv and experience all the dapper tuxedos, fast cars, exotic locations, Bond girls, mind-blowing gadgets, martinis…and more.    

The explosive 24 Bond films will be screened from Sean Connery, the first actor to incarnate author Ian Fleming’s suave creation, he will hand the Bond baton over to Roger Moore and the rest of the Bonds until Daniel Craig. As a bonus, four documentaries, namely Now Pay Attention 007 (2000); Best Ever Bond (2002); Bond Girls Are Forever (2012) and Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 (2012) will also be showing and allow you take a peek behind the scene.

With the DStv Explora decoder, you don’t have to worry about missing the James Bond classics. Just record all the 007 adventure on your Explora and watch anytime at your convenience. You can also pause and rewind.

Stay connected to DStv Premium for everything Bond on channel 109. To find out when your favourite Bond film will be screened, go to www.dstv.com

This is a feature by DStv

