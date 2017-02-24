"Isoken" Finding a husband is a 'spiritual something' in 1st teaser for star-studded movie

Your first look at the anticipated and star-studded Nollywood movie "Isoken" is here. 

The first teaser for "Isoken" is colourful, beautiful, hilarious and star-studded.

In the first teaser, Lydia Forson leads a 'desperate' Funke Akindele through a dramatic prayer session against whoever is holding back her wedding dress.

The teaser also features Dakore Egbuson and Tina Mba.

Behind the scenes of "Isoken" play

Behind the scenes of "Isoken"

(Instagram )

Written, produced and directed by Jade Osiberu, the movie  tells the story of self discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families, in touching, dramatic and sometimes funny ways.

Funke Akindele for "Isoken" play

Funke Akindele for "Isoken"

 

The star studded movie also stars Joseph Benjamin, Damilola Attoh, Patrick Doyle among others.

"Isoken" is the first feature film by Osiberu, who is also popular for shows like "Skinny Girl in Transit," "Gidi Up," and "Rumour Has It."

The movie which asks the question "what would you do if you were faced with a decision that could potentially tear apart relationships that you value the most?" will premiere on June 16, 2017.

