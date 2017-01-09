Ibaka TV Streaming platform disassociates itself from fraudulent YouTube channel

It's just a YouTube channel, but "Ibaka Movies" is one which can be termed fraudulent, deceitful and harmful to Nollywood.

Fake Ibaka Channel play

Fake Ibaka Channel

Just when you think piracy and lack of finance and structure are the only problems facing the Nigerian film industry, a fraudulent YouTube channel surfaces.

It's just a YouTube channel, but it is one which can be termed fraudulent and deceitful.

Operational under the name "Ibaka Movies," the channel coined its name from the popular streaming platform, Ibaka TV, taking advantage of the existence of sub-channels like "Ibaka Yoruba," Ibaka Nollywood and Ibaka Nollymagic.

Fake Ibaka channel play

Fake Ibaka channel

"Ibaka Movies" uses certain popular and anticipated movies to lure their viewers into visiting their page. For instance, the channel uploads a movie and brands it as a 2016 movie such as "76" and "A Trip to Jamaica,"  capitalizing on their viewers enthusiasm to see these movies, and deceiving their subscribers.

An excited subscriber immediately clicks on a link and is directed to a Nollywood movie which was probably released in 2002. At the end of the day, the creators of the channel make money from their fraudulent act.

play

Since their launch in September 2016, most subscribers have affiliated the fraudulent channel to the official iBaka brand.

On January 9, 2017, iBaka TV took to Instagram to disassociate itself with the fraudulent online channel.

DISCLAIMER NOTICE: 
"THIS IS TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC ESPECIALLY OUR ESTEEMED AND LOYAL VIEWERS AND SUBSCRIBERS THAT IBAKA TV IS NOT IN ANYWAY ASSOCIATED, AFFILIATED OR RELATED TO IBAKA/ MOVIES YOUTUBE CHANNEL WHICH HAS BEEN POSTING, BROADCASTING AND UPLOADING MOVIES IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF THE COPYRIGHT OWNERS, PARTICULARLY MOVIES TITLED @AYComedian “A TRIP TO JAMAICA” AND @ritadominic @76_the_movie@ramseynouah @uchejombo@glazedlens “76”. THESE MOVIES ARE ILLEGALLY POSTED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS IMPERSONATING IBAKA TV."

play Original Ibaka TV YouTube channel

Disassociating their brand from Ibaka Movies, Ibaka TV further stated that they are not liable for any damage that may arise from the illegal YouTube Channel.

According to Ibaka TV, the channel is taking necessary steps to bring legal actions against impersonators.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

