Gifty has apologized to her fans and Banky W for her comments during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

According to the former housemate, she was misunderstood when she said she didn't know Banky W.

In a statement which she released via her Instagram page, Gifty apologized to her fans and Banky W, saying 'it's just a game, we say and do things for specific reasons."

Read Instagram post

Good evening everyone…first of all i was misunderstood when I said I don’t know Banky, actually what I meant was, “I’ve never met him in person”..Banky is an amazing singer no doubt.

And right now i want to use this platform to apologize for all the wrong words I said about him. It’s just a game,we say/do things for specific reasons + i was emotional unstable cos i was up for possible eviction. So to all banky fans and everyone plz forgive me, Banky I love ur music and you are a talented cute guy! #blessed

And concerning FALZ,i know the song called “soft work” but believe me i had no idea it was FALZ that sang it and also i haven’t met him before..that was why i had to ask “who is he”..#humblefalz

To everyone out there,i just want to refresh your mindset again that the BIG BROTHER SHOW is always a game that has just one winner and whatever actions u have seen in the house is for a reason so please i beg you all don’t judge by what you have seen or heard…..

God richly bless you all and I LOVE YOU… abeg make una no vex for ma head na, na game rule me just dey follow ooo #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD

ALSO READ: 5 TIMES GIFTY OWNED THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA SHOW

During Banky's visit to the house, Gifty described Banky W as fake and proud. According to her, he had acted like he was paid to come and 'impress' the housemates. "I didn't feel his presence," she said.

Gifty is an upcoming Nollywood actress, while Banky W is a popular Nigerian singer and actor, who recently made his lead role debut in the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party."

In response to her claim, Banky W had said: "To be fair I dunno her much either."

To be fair I dunno her much either https://t.co/T2NmDBHVLr — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Lol now if only I was paid it would be okay https://t.co/H7QC9ML6MD — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0





Opinions are like @$$holes. Everyone has one and is entitled to it. Doesn't mean it isn't full of sh*t lol https://t.co/D3Zeb2pdGO — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0