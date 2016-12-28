Home > Movies >

"Hire A Man" :  Romantic comedy gets new 2017 release date

In "Hire a Man," Zynnell Zuh hires Enyinna Nwigwe to pose as her fiancé after her younger sister announces her engagement.

Chineyelove Eze has announced a new release date for the upcoming romance comedy "Hire a Man."

Directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Chineyelove Eze, the movie which was scheduled to premiere on February 24 will now premiere in cinemas nationwide on February 10, 2017.

"Hire a Man" stars Zynnell Zuh as Tishe Lawson, Enyinna Nwigwe as Jeff, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Bayray Mc Nwizu as Sonnia and Daniel Lloyd.

Hire a Man poster play Zynnell Zuh as Tishe Lawson in "Hire a Man"

 

The romantic comedy also features veteran Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Shaffy Bello as a couple. The duo featured as a couple in the hit 2014 movie "When Love Happens."

Directed by Desmond Elliot, the movie tells the story of a young lady who hires a man to pose as her fiancé at a family event, after her younger sister's engagement.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

