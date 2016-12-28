"Hire A Man" :  Romantic comedy gets new 2017 release date

In "Hire a Man," Zynnell Zuh hires Enyinna Nwigwe to pose as her fiancé after her younger sister announces her engagement.
Directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Chineyelove Eze, the movie which was scheduled to premiere on February 24 will now premiere in cinemas nationwide on February 10, 2017.
"Hire a Man" stars Zynnell Zuh as Tishe Lawson, Enyinna Nwigwe as Jeff, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Bayray Mc Nwizu as Sonnia and Daniel Lloyd.
The romantic comedy also features veteran Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Shaffy Bello as a couple. The duo featured as a couple in the hit 2014 movie "When Love Happens."
Directed by Desmond Elliot, the movie tells the story of a young lady who hires a man to pose as her fiancé at a family event, after her younger sister's engagement.
