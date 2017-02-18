“Hello, Moto” C.J Fiery Obasi to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science and witchcraft themed novel

C.J Fiery Obasi will be merging magic and technology in the screen adaptation of “Hello, Moto” by Nnedi Okorafor.

Another Fiery Film Presentation titled "Hello, Moto" is in the works.

The production company has acquired rights to adapt  Nnedi Okorafor's science meets witchcraft short story, “Hello, Moto.

"Anyone who is in touch with the world of literature knows what a big deal Nnedi is," Fiery Obasi wrote. "

Not only is she a multiple award and critically acclaimed Author - she has pioneered afrofuturism and sci-fi, mashing up genres to create otherworldly African narratives that are completely mind-blowing.

"To say that I'm honoured that Nnedi would trust me with this is a huge understatement. This is a Lady being courted by the likes of HBO and Disney, and then there's little ol' me

About "Hello, Moto" novel

There is witchcraft in science and a science to witchcraft. Both will conspire against you eventually.
We were three women. Three friends. We had goals, hopes and dreams. We had careers. Two of us had boyfriends. We owned houses. We all had love. Then I made these… wigs. I gave them to my two friends.

The three of us put them on. The wigs were supposed to make things better. But something went wrong. Like the nation we were trying to improve, we became backward. Instead of giving, we took.

The upcoming production is expected to merge magic and science as in the book. 

The American-born daughter of Igbo Nigerian parents,  Nnedi is the author of the award-winning novel, "Who Fears Death" and "Akata Witch."

C.J Fiery Obasi's upcoming projects include "Mami Wata,"  a revenge-thriller based off on the Mami Wata (Mermaid entity) folklore of Western Africa.   

He is also popular for the award winning films "Ojuju"  and "O-Town."

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

