"Hakkunde" Akande highlights defeating the fear of failure in new teaser

"Hakkunde" tells a story of the identity of an average Nigerian graduate’s struggle for an identity and livelihood.

Hakkunde poster

Hakkunde poster

“Hakkunde” Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu to star in new movie

Asurf Oluseyi has released the second teaser for his anticipated movie, "Hakkunde."

"Hakkunde" is an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything (including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, culture, tradition and self) on his journey to self discovery and actualization. 

The movie tells a story of the identity of an average Nigerian graduate’s struggle for an identity and livelihood.

play



It highlights the merits of steadfastness, humility and self denial and also espouses the gains of harnessing opportunities, delimiting the much much celebrated mediocrity of high handedness, and divulging the demerits of pride, greed and inconsistency.

Frank Donga in "Hakkunde"

Frank Donga in "Hakkunde"


According to the director, the goal of the film is to challenge the youths about changing direction in their approach to the reality of current state of the country, taking advantage of opportunities that does exist in building wealth for themselves.

The movie features Frank Donga alongside Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bello Ja, Rahama Sadau and Hadiza Soja.

On set of movie "Hakkunde"

On set of movie "Hakkunde"

Shot in Kaduna and Lagos, Nigeria,“Hakkunde” is produced and directed by Oluseyi and was written by Oluseyi, Tomi Adesina and Gift Imafidon.

The movie is scheduled to debut on July 25, 2017.

