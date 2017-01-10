The anticipated return of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" has been delayed.

The shows which were previously scheduled to return on Thursday, January 19, 2017, will now make their debut on January 26, 2017.

The delay is due to a pre-inauguration 20/20 special, "America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington," airing on ABC News on January 19.

While "Grey's Anatomy" and "HTGAWM" return for their mid-season premiere, "Scandal" is returning for its sixth season.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2016, ABC announced that the show will premiere season six in 2017.

According to reports, the season was delayed as a result of 39-year-old Kerry Washington's second pregnancy with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. The actress and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on October 5, 2016.

Season five of the political drama came to an end with Cyrus Beene announced as Frankie Vargas' vice presidential running mate, while Jake Ballard was selected as Mellie's running mate, a decision made by Olivia to save his life.

"Greys Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" returned in September 2016 for season 13 and 3 respectively. The "Scandal" change marked the first time a Shonda Rhimes' series shared its three-hour slot with a non Shondaland series.



All Shonda Rhimes' shows will officially return on Thursday, January 26.