"Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder" TGIT premieres get delayed

"Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and "How to Get Away with Murder" premieres get delayed because of the Trumps.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
TGIT gets delayed play

TGIT gets delayed

Pulse List 8 hottest male doctors on TV
"Scandal" Season 6 lives up to hype in 1st trailer
Pulse List 13 signs you're obsessed with a TV series
Viola Davis "HTGAWM" star receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
"La La Land" 12 things you should know about musical drama leading awards season
"Scandal" Balance of power is about to change in season 6
Forbes 15 world's highest paid TV actors 2016
"Grey's Anatomy" 10 questions only true fans would get right
"Castle," "Nashville" 5 of your favourite shows cancelled in 24 hours
Pulse List 5 times you should have stopped watching "Grey's Anatomy"

The anticipated return of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" has been delayed.

The shows which were previously scheduled to return on Thursday, January 19, 2017, will now make their debut on January 26, 2017.

The delay is due to a pre-inauguration 20/20 special, "America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington," airing on ABC News on January 19.

While "Grey's Anatomy" and "HTGAWM" return for their mid-season premiere, "Scandal" is returning for its sixth season.

ABC releases new "Scandal" art play

ABC releases new "Scandal" art

 

ALSO READ: 5  TIMES YOU SHOULD HAVE STOPPED WATCHING "GREY'S ANATOMY

On Tuesday, May 17, 2016, ABC announced that the show will premiere season six in 2017.

According to reports, the season was delayed as a result of 39-year-old Kerry Washington's second pregnancy with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. The actress and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby boy,  on October 5, 2016.

Season five of the political drama came to an end with Cyrus Beene announced as Frankie Vargas' vice presidential running mate, while Jake Ballard was selected as Mellie's running mate, a decision made by Olivia to save his life.

"Greys Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder"  returned in September 2016 for season 13 and 3 respectively. The "Scandal" change marked the first time a Shonda Rhimes' series shared its three-hour slot with a non Shondaland series.


ALSO READ: 4 STEAMIEST OLIVIA AND FITZ SCENES EVER

All Shonda Rhimes' shows will officially return on Thursday, January 26.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Golden Globes 2017 Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown,"...bullet
2 Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017bullet
3 "A Million Baby" Odunlade Adekola teams up with Ayo Mogaji, Ada Ameh...bullet

Movies

Kara and Superman in new "Supergirl" season 2 photos
"Supergirl" Here's what to expect from season 2 mid-season premiere
Arrow season 5 midseason
"Arrow" Read synopsis for mid-season premiere
"The Affair" renewed for season four
"The Affair" Showtime renews series for season 4
Veteran actor, Prince James Uche
Prince James Uche Veteran actor returns to the hospital, son thanks Nigerians for donations