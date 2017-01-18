Sony Pictures has announced January 26, 2018, as release date for "Goosebumps 2."

Drector of the first film Rob Letterman, producers Deborah Forte and Neal H. Moritz, and screenwriter Darren Lemke, will return for the sequel.

The 2015 film which was had a successful box office outing grossed $156.7 million on a $58 million budget.

An adaptation of R.L.Stine's YA book of same name, the 2015 movie stars Jack Black, Amy Ryan, Ken Marino, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Jillian Bell and Ryan Lee.

Synopsis:

Upset about moving from a big city to a small town, teenager Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah (Odeya Rush), living right next door.

But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach’s comes when he learns that Hannah has a mysterious dad who is revealed to be R. L. Stine (Jack Black), the author of the bestselling Goosebumps series.

It turns out that there is a reason why Stine is so strange… he is a prisoner of his own imagination – the monsters that his books made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books.

When Zach unintentionally unleashes the monsters from their manuscripts and they begin to terrorize the town, it’s suddenly up to Stine, Zach, and Hannah to get all of them back in the books where they belong.

There has been no news on returning cast.